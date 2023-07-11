Aisam to lead Pakistan at Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq will lead Pakistan's medals campaign in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23.

Aisam was forced to pull out of the Wimbledon because of some injury issues. He is expected to regain fitness within the next couple of weeks and will be leading Pakistan at the Games.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has named a four-member team consisting of top men and women for the Asian Games.

Aisamul and Aqeel Khan will represent Pakistan in men's singles, doubles and mixed doubles events while country’s two best women players Sarah Ibrahim Khan and Ushana Suhail have been selected to represent Pakistan in the women singles, doubles and mixed doubles of the Games.

Though the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) was interested in sending a bigger tennis contingent consisting of five men and five women players, due to financial limitations, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) decided to support only four players.

Apart from men’s and women’s singles, three other gold medals are at stake in the Asian Games tennis event. Men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles make it five gold medals in total at the Games tennis event.

“We have picked the best team. There is no one better than Aisam and Aqeel in the men category and Sarah and Ushana when it comes to women category.

Both are the best as they proved in trials and later in the National Games," ,” a PTF official said.

"Aisam is an automatic choice because of his vast international experience and his ability to play under pressure. Since the financial resources are limited we cannot afford adding players for international exposure."

He hoped that the pair of Aisam and Aqeel would make their presence count.

“I hope that Aisam and Aqeel will be one of the formidable pairs at the Games. A fit and in-form Aqeel, as he has shown in the recent past, will be the best around.”

On Aisamul’s absence from Wimbledon, the official said that he had some injury issues.

“He is expected to be fit and ready to start training shortly. Hopefully, the Pakistan tennis contingent will start training together weeks ahead of their departure to China for the Games.”