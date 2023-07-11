Djokovic into 14th Wimbledon quarter-final

LONDON: Novak Djokovic breached the previously impregnable defences of Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 14th time on Monday.

Defending champion Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title and 24th Grand Slam, won 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4.

In the fourth set, Djokovic broke for a crucial 4-3 lead, ending Hurkacz´s perfect run of 67 service games at the tournament this year.

Victory in his 100th match at the tournament gave Djokovic a 90th win.

He is also on a 32-match win streak at the All England Club, while his 56th Grand Slam quarter-final spot is second only to the 58 of Roger Federer.

"Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, he put up a great performance," said 36-year-old Djokovic.

"Honestly I don´t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. He has one of the best serves in the world and it´s difficult to read it on one of the quickest surfaces in the sport. It was not enjoyable for me."

Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

That match will take place on Centre Court, where Djokovic has not lost since 2013.

"I feel a great connection with this court. Every match that I win, every time I step on the court I feel more confident to play the match and hopefully the love affair continues for a long time," he said.

Djokovic had been two sets up overnight when the match was suspended due to a local curfew.

He had squandered five break points in those sets and Hurkacz eventually made him pay by breaking in the 12th game of the third set on Monday.

But Djokovic hit back to break for 4-3 in the fourth and from then on there was no way back for the 17th-seeded Pole despite his 33 aces and 64 winners.

Djokovic will take a 3-1 career lead over seventh-ranked Rublev into their quarter-final on Tuesday.

Djokovic came out on top in straight sets at the same stage of this year´s Australian Open.

"He´s a different player to Hurkacz for sure," said the Serb.

"Very powerful, very quick ground strokes, loves to dictate. I´m not going to talk to much about tactics -- I will to keep that to myself."

World number three Daniil Medvedev reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury.

Medvedev was 6-4, 6-2 ahead when his 37th-ranked opponent, who had needed a medical timeout for a right foot injury, retired from their Court One clash.

Former US Open winner Medvedev will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek world number five, or unseeded Christopher Eubanks of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

"I saw that his movement was restricted but I didn´t see that it was causing any real trouble," said Medvedev.

"But when I saw that he was retiring, I saw that it was different.

"I had no choice but to keep battling until the last point. I feel sorry for Jiri. Hopefully he´ll recover and play at many more Grand Slams."Defending champion Elena Rybakina made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday after opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears with injury after just five games.

Rybakina was 3-1 up when Brazilian world number 13 Haddad Maia took a medical timeout on Centre Court to treat a lower back injury.

She limped back onto the court but was reduced to walking pace and was in tears as she saw out the fifth game before retiring.

"It´s never easy to finish a match like this. I hope it is nothing really serious, it is really unlucky for Beatriz," said Rybakina.

"Hopefully she is going to get better and I am just happy to play another round."

She added: "I was feeling the ball really well even though it was really windy today."

World number three Rybakina will face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals