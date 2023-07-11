Bocce volo coaching course on 16th

KARACHI: The first national bocce volo coaching/referee course and lecture on doping/sports injuries will be held on July 16.
The event is being organised by Pakistan Bocce Volo Academy at Public School in Hyderabad. “The instructor is Yassine Ouni from Tunis. He is an international referee in Lyonnaise Boules,” said Secretary PBVF Abdus Samad while talking to ‘The News’. He added that this is first of its kind course under the supervision of an international referee.
