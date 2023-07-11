Shamael, Rizwan reach 35-plus doubles final

KARACHI: The pair of Shamael Tajammul and Rizwan Hussain reached the final of 35 plus doubles in the 20th Westbury National Tennis Championships at Karachi Club on Monday.

In the semifinals, Shamael and Rizwan defeated the duo of Ali Imam and Fahad Anwar 8-3.

Parbat Kumar beat Taimoor Ansari 8-4, Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Samer Zaman 8-3, and Farhan Mustafa won against Farhan Altaf 8-5 in the second round of men’s singles.

Bilal Soomro thrashed Raheel Shabbir 8-0, Omer Shahid smashed Salman Dinani 8-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Asaad Ahmed 8-0, Saqib Zia defeated Ali Imam 8-2, and Kashan Tariq beat Fahad Abid 8-2.

In the second round of under-14 singles, Zayd Zaman overpowered M Noor 5-3, 4-2 and Haziq Areejo beat M Yahaya 5-3, 4-2. In the first round of juniors under-18 singles, Kashan Tariq won against Ismail Aftab 6-0, 7-5.

In the first round of men’s doubles, Haris and Danish beat Asif and Sulaiman 8-2, Parbat and Kamran thrashed Asad and Salman 8-1, Fahad and Emad won against Saad and Soyam 8-6, and Amir and Mustafa beat Mazhat and Sheeraz 8-4.