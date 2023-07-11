Israeli forces kill Palestinian who shot at soldiers

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Monday shot a gunman who the army said fired on soldiers in the occupied West Bank, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting the alleged assailant was killed.
The gunman got out of his vehicle then “hurled a grenade, and fired shots at the soldiers” near Deir Nidham village, northwest of Ramallah, the Israeli military said.
The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Bilal Qadah, 33, “near the village of Deir Nidham”, without giving further details.
The incident adds to a surge in violence in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israeli forces since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Eighteen Palestinians, including militants and children, and two Israeli soldiers have been killed in the territory since July 3, the majority in a two-day Israeli raid on the northern city of Jenin, the largest operation of its kind in years.
