Roadside bomb kills eight family members in Somalia

MOGADISHU: A roadside bombing blamed on the jihadist group Al-Shabaab killed eight members of an extended family in central Somalia, a local mayor said on Monday.
The blast occurred late on Sunday near a village outside Buloburde, which lies about 220-km north of Somalia´s capital, Mogadishu.
“Eight innocent civilians were killed from the same family, among them a woman,” Sadam Abdi Idow, the mayor of Buloburde, told reporters.
“Al-Shabaab terrorists planted the mine after they were defeated in ongoing military operations in the region. These terrorists have no regard for civilians.” According to witnesses, seven victims died at the scene, while another died later.
