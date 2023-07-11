Water plan

As a resident of Karachi, I have experienced firsthand the impact of the city’s water scarcity problem on the lives of its residents. The lack of access to clean water is a serious problem that affects not only our health and well-being but also our economy and environment. The water scarcity issue is caused by a combination of factors including population growth, climate change and poor management of water resources. The government needs to take urgent action to address this issue and ensure that all residents have access to clean and safe water.

One solution to this problem is to invest in water conservation measures, such as rainwater harvesting and water recycling. These measures can help the municipal authorities to cope with the demand for water and ensure that our water resources are used more efficiently. Another solution is to improve the management of water resources through the use of modern technology and better governance. This could involve the installation of smart meters to monitor water usage and the development of a comprehensive water-management plan.

Urooj Amir

Karachi