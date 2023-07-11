Role reversal

This letter refers to the article ‘Where no questions are asked’ (July 7, 2023) by Dr Sania Nishtar. As a boy, I remember listening to a speech made in Lahore by Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar — a leader of the Pakistan movement and a former governor of Punjab –- during the early years of Pakistan. He had said that, contrary to predictions made by Indian leaders of the imminent collapse of Pakistan, the country kept progressing in all directions. He also referred to the devaluation of the Indian currency at the time and claimed that one day 100 Pakistani rupees would buy 144 Indian rupees.

If we study the rising trajectory of Pakistan in those days, the decline that subsequently followed is quite shocking. The lack of merit and accountability, the latter being highlighted by the writer, are primarily to blame. To make matters worse, we still cannot shake the grip of political dynasties all anxious to advance their own interests at the expense of the people. We have reached a now-or-never moment in our history and dithering is no longer an option for those with the power to arrest our terminal decay.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi