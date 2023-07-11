Take stock

The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. Many Muslim countries took notice of the incident and are now urging the Western countries to counteract such hateful and malicious behaviour.

In the wake of increasing Islamophobic incidents, stringent measures to counter this trend need to be implemented. Multilateral bodies such as the UN will be crucial in this regard.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala