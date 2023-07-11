Take stock

The recent desecration of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden has offended Muslims across the globe. Many Muslim countries took notice of the incident and are now urging the Western countries to counteract such hateful and malicious behaviour.
In the wake of increasing Islamophobic incidents, stringent measures to counter this trend need to be implemented. Multilateral bodies such as the UN will be crucial in this regard.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
As a resident of Karachi, I have experienced firsthand the impact of the city’s water scarcity problem on the lives...
This letter refers to the article ‘Where no questions are asked’ by Dr Sania Nishtar. As a boy, I remember...
The present government appears determined to bring about an agricultural revolution in the country. It has recently...
Strangely, the ongoing battle between Twitter and Threads led me to ponder about how far behind the rest of the world...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nepra set to hike base tariff’ . According to the report, the tariff...
This letter refers to the article ‘Can a country survive on loans?’ by Hassan Baig. It is a fact of economics...