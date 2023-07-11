HBL wins digital award

KARACHI: Asiamoney has awarded Habib Bank Limited an accolade of ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ for 2023, a statement said on Monday.

Asiamoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance. The bank has also won, for a fifth consecutive year, the ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’ for 2023.

According to the bank statement, Asiamoney cited it as ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ and appreciated for its pursuit of innovation, particularly in digital platforms.

Commenting on the achievements, Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, said “The bank continues to provide innovative products and solutions to its customers whose banking needs are moving beyond traditional channels. Digital is and will be, at the heart of how HBL strives to serve its customers even better. These wins are a tribute to our millions of customers’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.”