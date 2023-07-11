Gold prices up Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs800 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs209,000 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs686 to Rs179,184. In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,925 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,126.20. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.
