Rupee weakens

KARACHI: Rupee fell 0.68 percent in the interbank market on Monday on increased dollar demand from the importer after the central bank permitted banks to clear import backlogs, dealers said

The rupee ended at 279.80 to the dollar, down from the previous close of 277.90. The local unit in the open market lost 1 rupee to close at 283 per dollar, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported.

“The rupee dropped to 280 to the dollar in the interbank market due to import payments pressure, Malik Bostan, Chairman of the ECAP, said in a video message.

"Although a sudden drop in the value of the rupee is unsettling, it is not as alarming as when people start to worry. The authorities permitted 6,000 import containers to purchase dollars from the interbank market instead of the hawala market," Bostan said.

“The ports no longer have import restrictions. Banks have been instructed by the State Bank of Pakistan to only open letters of credit (LCs) for which they can arrange dollars. They will not oversell dollars or speculate on the exchange rate, as per the SBP's instructions to the banks.”

According to insiders with knowledge of the currency exchanges, the grey market was once again active today, and the rate for the US dollar there reached 300. Following a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later last month, the exchange rate in the grey market shrank, but it has now begun to spread once more. As a result, the rupee was under pressure in the interbank market.