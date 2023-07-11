Plan for progress not elections

LAHORE: It is essential for an underdeveloped country like Pakistan to plan projects that will be completed beyond tenures of every elected government. But this does not happen as all rulers want results during their term to please their electorate.

Pakistan is facing significant challenges in various sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development. Planning projects that extend beyond the government’s tenure allow for long-term development and continuity of efforts.

It ensures that progress is not disrupted when a new government takes office, and development initiatives can be pursued consistently over time.

This policy is not pursued because rulers fear that the credit of the benefits of the projects would go to the government in whose tenure the project is completed and starts giving benefit to the people of Pakistan.

Development projects that create an impact on the economy take a long time to complete; requiring substantial investments of time, money, and resources.

When projects are planned and implemented over a longer timeframe, it provides stability and consistency in their execution.

Continuity in development initiatives fosters confidence among investors, creates a predictable environment for businesses, and helps attract sustained support from international organisations or donors.

Pakistan is facing complex challenges that cannot be resolved within a single government’s term. Issues like poverty, infrastructure gaps, or systemic problems require a sustained and multi-faceted approach.

Long-term planning allows governments to tackle these challenges comprehensively, considering various factors, engaging multiple stakeholders, and implementing strategies that span multiple years or even decades.

Successive governments have shied away from committing the available resources for development on long-term projects. The governments do realise that some projects are absolutely essential for the economic survival of the country.

They highlight these projects and issues giving an impression that they are concerned. They then launch the long-term project with fanfare. But they do not make efforts to generate resources for the project that might take a decade to complete.

One glaring example in this regard is the Diamer Basha Dam. It was first launched by the Musharraf Regime at the start of this century.

During the tenure of his selected Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, a paltry some of Rs20 or Rs30 billion was allocated every year for a project that even at that time needed Rs1,300 billion for completion.

Then the PPP government that followed again arranged an inauguration ceremony and continued with similar paltry allocations resulting in no real progress on the project. The PML-N government that followed repeated the exercise with no real efforts to accelerate its construction work.

The PTI government again inaugurated the project, but during its four year tenure failed to provide or arrange funds to accelerate it. This project even if initiated with serious intent today will require another 15 years to complete.

By that time Pakistan would be among the top water starved countries.

Real development is typically an incremental process, achieved through the accumulation of small victories and continuous improvements.

By planning projects that extend beyond a government’s tenure, successive administrations can build upon the achievements of their predecessors, leveraging the progress made and taking it further.

This ensures a cumulative impact and avoids the need to start from scratch with each new government.

Planning projects with long-term goals also allow for better accountability and evaluation. Governments can set clear targets, establish performance indicators, and measure the outcomes over time.

This facilitates monitoring and assessment of project effectiveness, enabling adjustments or course corrections as needed. By extending the planning horizon, governments can focus on the broader impact and sustainable outcomes.

Bringing transparency to an economy where planners benefit from a non-transparent system can be a challenging task. Long-term projects undertaken under the scrutiny of lenders, it is difficult to make the amount of money that planners usually do from non-transparent short-term projects.