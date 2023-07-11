FPCCI seeks inclusion of ‘Ghee’ in barter trade to boost exports

KARACHI: The apex trade body on Monday sought inclusion of some high-in-demand products such as ‘Ghee’ under the allowed goods for barter trade to increase Pakistan export volumes.

In a move to save the country’s foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan recently allowed barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia for 57 products, including petroleum and natural gas.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hailed the government decision, extending support for any efforts for barter trade, border markets, and currency swap mechanisms.

The trade body urged to add more products in the list and also highlighted some teething troubles in the barter trade mechanism.

“The inclusion of some high-demand products under the allowed goods is important and Ghee is one such example, as it can contribute significantly to Pakistani export volumes through barter trade,” FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

Sheikh also apprised that the trade body had pitched barters trade, border markets, and currency swap mechanisms in many top-level meetings with the concerned ministries and relevant governmental institutions in last three years.

FPCCI conducted a session across its headquarters and regional offices on the Business-to-Business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism, 2023 (SRO. 642 (I)/2023), which saw participation of FPCCI office bearers, business personalities, barter trade stakeholders, government officials – who answered queries of the trade and industry representatives.

Sheikh explained that, as result of the aforementioned SRO, trade of goods under a business-to-business barter trade arrangement will be allowed on the principle of import followed by export.

He stressed that the conditions needed flexibility as “barter trade has been neglected for many years; and, the trading community needs to be taken into confidence in modalities and their implementation.”

FPCCI chief further said under the SRO the exports would be allowed to the ceiling of value of imported goods; on the basis of the acceptable mechanism provided in the SRO for the concerned exporters.

A Pakistani trader, capitalising on the SRO, will be responsible to equate or net-off value of goods in every quarter; i.e. within 90 days after authorisation is granted. “Ninety days is too short a period for the netting off import and export. Therefore, it should be enhanced to 180 days or 6 months at the minimum.”

FPCCI chief reiterated a stance that Pakistan needs to set up commercial banking channels with all its trading partners. “We should fully capitalise on TIR convention, which has opened the doors for land-based cargoes with our neighbors, regional, and sub-regional countries,” Sheikh said.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president of FPCCI, said there should be a currency swap mechanism with Russia to stabilise the rupee and opening-up of new avenues of import for many crucial commodities in large quantities, including crude oil.

“FPCCI advocates setting up of large, organised, secure, and operational border markets with Iran and Afghanistan to boost regional trade,” he said.