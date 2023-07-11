Stocks close higher on Fitch rating upgrade, IMF hopes

Stocks closed higher on Monday after Fitch upgraded Pakistan’s long term foreign currency issuer default rating, while a euphoria about IMF loan after signing of a staff level agreement played a catalyst role in the bullish close, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 377.82 or 0.85 percent to 44,585.13 points against 44,207.31 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,601.78 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 44,260.11 points.

“Stocks closed bullish amid reports of Fitch rating upgrade on Pakistan's long-term rating foreign currency rating to CCC on improved external liquidity and funding conditions following staff level agreement with IMF,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

Fitch projections for a current account deficit of $3 billion in FY23 and $4 billion in FY24, and expectations for IMF release of $1.2 billion, Saudi Arabia and UAE $3 billion deposits, $3-5 billion in other new multilateral funding, and disbursement $10 billion in aid pledges contributed in a green close at the bourse, according to Mehanti.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 70.80 points or 0.45 percent to 15,875.28 points against 15,804.47 points.

Traded shares increased by 193 million shares to 440.221 million shares from 247.993 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs12.086 billion from Rs8.512 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.756 trillion from Rs6.694 trillion. Out of 342 companies active in the session, 238 closed in green, 82 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities entered into 2nd week of a bull run initiated post-IMF staff level agreement $3 billion deal where every nook and corner has been occupied by bulls at PSX by now.

Another positive vibe regarding the likelihood of KSA's $2 billion funding may land with/sooner than the IMF tranche also assisted the market to maintain firm standing on strong feet, according to Najib.

Banking sector stocks contributed positively on the back of rejuvenated interest in them where BAFL, MCB, HMB, UBL and ABL led the points table by adding 115 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs220 to Rs6,675 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which increased by Rs65 to Rs8,355 per share. A significant decline was noted in Shield Corp., which fell by Rs24.37 to Rs300.53 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which decreased by Rs22.80 to Rs716 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said refineries have maintained their leading position in the KSE-100 index and have been the standout sector for July, with NRL showing a growth of 38.45 percent, ATRL at 24.40 percent, and PRL at 19.91 percent month-to-date.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the auto sector, which had been underperforming, has recently traded below and then bounced back above their respective Covid lows. This indicates a significant bottoming out for even the weakest sector in PSX.

On Monday, GHNI, HCAR, PSMC, and SAZEW all hit the limit-up circuit of 7.5 percent. It advised to view any corrections in the market as buying opportunities.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 28.194 million shares which closed higher by one paisa to Rs1.26 per share. It was followed by JS Bank (R) with 27.939 million shares, which closed up by 21 paisas to Re0.22 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Unity Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, Pak Elektron, Pak Refinery, Telecard Limited, Cnergyico PK, Ghani Glo Hol and Aisha Steel Mill.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 112.488 million shares from 69.308 million shares.