Remittances fall 14pc to $27bn in FY23

KARACHI: Remittances to Pakistan from its citizens working abroad dropped by 14 percent in the fiscal year 2023, data from the central bank showed on Monday, as an increased gap between interbank and open market exchange rates prompted the expats to send money home through illegal channels.

In FY23, from July 2022 through June 2023, Pakistan received $27 billion in remittances, down from $31.3 billion in FY2022.

In June, the inflows totaled $2.2 billion, a 22 percent decline from the same month last year. However, remittances rose 4 percent month-on-month in June.

Since October, the nation has had nine straight months of $2–2.2 billion in monthly remittances. Remittance inflows were significant in August, totaling $2.7 billion.

The fall in remittances is another blow to Pakistan's economy, which is already experiencing its worst economic crisis in years. The State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $4.5 billion, which are hardly enough to cover a month's worth of imports.

The country needs to repay $25 billion in foreign debt this year.

The figures on remittances came as Islamabad sought approval for a short-term bailout at the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund on July 12. After a drawn-out review process for the cash-strapped economy since November last year, the country and the IMF finally reached a staff-level agreement on June 29 to release $3 billion in crucial bailout funds. The IMF agreement has decreased the nation's short-term default risks.

The arrangement is under a stand-by arrangement as the Extended Financing Facility programme, which was agreed in 2019, ended on June 30.

The workers' remittances were diverted to the grey market because analysts claimed the dollar rate there was better.

“Remittances dropped mainly due to an increase in the spread between formal and informal exchange rates,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“It is evident from the fact that remittances declined by a higher percentage from GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] as compared to the developed world” Rauf added.

Remittances from the US were steady while those from countries in the EU fell by 7 percent despite the worsening economic situation in the developed world.However, despite a strong economic cycle, remittances from the GCC fell by 17 percent, according to Rauf.

“As the gap between formal and informal channels has reduced, we can expect growth in remittances in FY24 to about $30 billion,” he said.

The seasonal uptick in remittances in June over the previous month was brought on by Pakistani expatriates sending extra money home for Eid ul Azha in order to purchase sacrificed animals, according to analysts.

Analysts also point to other factors, such as Pakistan's economic uncertainty, as well as higher inflation and a slowdown in host-country economies, as contributing to the decline in remittances between July and June.

“Higher open market rate and economic uncertainty affected Pakistan's inward remittances. With IMF's new plan and political stability we may see some improvement in these remittances going forward,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.