Child slaughtered during assault attempt in Swabi

SWABI: A six-year old girl child was slaughtered during a sexual assault attempt here, police said on Monday.

District Police Officer Najamul Hussain and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Jawad Khan told a press conference the crime was committed allegedly by a 17-year-old man, Aman Khan, who was stated to be a neighbour of the victim.

The officials said the incident took place in Saidukhel area of Saleem Khan village, Swabi Tehsil.

They said the accused took the child to a deserted hujra (male guest house). The girl raised an alarm when the accused tried to assault her.

The accused slaughtered her with a dagger to silence here, said the police officials, adding the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime. The body was later recovered from the hujra.

Narrating details of the arrest of the suspect, DSP Jawad Khan said the police party led by him visited the hujra, collected the pieces of evidence and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.

He said the accused was arrested from his hujra. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to the crime and pointed to the place where he had hidden the dagger used in the crime. The police registered a first information report under the relevant sections of the law.