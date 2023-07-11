2 involved in illegal trade of rare bird species held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has conducted raids and rescued rose-ringed parakeets, alexandrine parakeets, and rare black partridges, which are protected species under Wildlife Conservation Laws.

According to the IWMB, two individuals have been apprehended on the spot for their involvement in the illegal trade of protected bird species and legal proceedings against them are currently underway. The wildlife experts have opined that black partridges are not endangered species. However, their sale is prohibited under the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979. Parakeets can easily live just as long of a life in captivity as they could out in the wild. It all depends upon the quality of care and hygiene maintenance that is provided to them.

They said price of a partridge in black market is determined on the basis of different types of notes it chirps in a quick succession.

The price tag normally ranges between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1. 5 million. The poachers also sell black partridges on high prices due to their demand especially in rural areas of Sindh and the Punjab. Local elders hold chirping competitions of black partridges. These competitions are arranged with different names in various parts of the country, like somewhere this competition is named as ‘Chakriyan’ and in some areas ‘Boliyan’. They said the Punjab government has, unfortunately, allowed the hunters to hunt or poach partridges on Sundays across the 40 tehsils of the province.

“The Margalla Hills National Park is also a natural habitat of black partridges. The traders sell them mostly through online websites so the ministry of information technology must keep vigil over their illegal activities,” they said.