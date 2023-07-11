Ruling coalition has lost its bearings due to PTI’s popularity’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Monday said that the rising popularity of PTI Imran Khan petrified the crooked ruling group due to which it lost its senses and it was evident from their courtiers’ news conferences one after another.

He regretted these news conferences against what he claimed the most respected and popular leader of the country. He was reacting to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s press conference earlier in the day.

The absurd and senseless talk of the Sharifs’ courtier (Marriyum), he alleged, was a proof of her being mentally ill. The spokesperson said that after being proved to be corrupt and liars, this group has also lost its vision and intellect.

He reminded that Imran Khan was in the hearts of 250 million Pakistanis, but the Sharifs’ courtier could not see it, adding that the entire country from Khyber to Karachi was echoing with the one narrative of Imran Khan, but the spokeswoman of the puppet Raj was acting like deaf.

The spokesperson said that the fast increasing popularity of Imran Khan had made the 13-party group lost its senses and those, who were unleashing scathing attacks on state institutions especially the army and the judiciary and till recent past were now falsely portraying themselves to be the guardians and protectors of their sanity for the sake of their petty personal political interests.

He made it clear that the Sharif family and its followers were punished by the court in corruption cases and not for the gratification of anyone’s personal ego, adding that the corruption stories of Sharif mafia were known all over the world.

The spokesperson said that the cowardly leader of a gang of criminals who escaped on Rs50 stamp was afraid of returning to Pakistan even in his brother’s government.

He went on to say that the family slaves of the Sharifs come forward every day with new lies and resorted to verbal abuse to secure their jobs. The spokesperson said that those who called the country’s most popular and beloved leader as a foreign agent, they should tell the nation at least as to when the fugitive proclaim offender and fugitive leader would return from London.

Meanwhile, commenting on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s desire that the general election may be held in November, as the weather would be hot in October, the spokesperson said that as a matter of fact, 2018 general election were held in July but a minister of a puppet regime, feared hot weather in October.

“Even if they take part in elections in chilly December, their skulls would be boiling. To turn this heat in cold is not the cup of tea of PDM component parties,” he maintained.