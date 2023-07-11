Justice Naseem sworn in as acting AJK CJ

ISLAMABAD: Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), was sworn in as the acting chief justice of AJK on Monday.

The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath to Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem. The oath taking ceremony was held at Kashmir House Islamabad, and was attended by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court.