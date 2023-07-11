Dr Syrus Qazi to be new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi will be country’s new foreign secretary to replace as Dr Asad Majeed Khan who is retiring in four weeks.

In another major decision, the government would not change any ambassador/ high commissioner currently posted in various capitals. Several ambassadors are supposed to be changed or retired in the months of September and October, when a caretaker administration would be in place.

Sources told The News on Monday the incumbent Foreign Secretary Dr Asad would be retire on Aug 17. He remained centre of controversies before taking the charge of the Foreign Office last year, as he was ambassador to the United States in 2021 when the so-called cipher was dispatched by him, implicating a US official from the State Department, who reportedly threatened with serious consequences if the then prime minister was not removed. The secret letter was politically exploited by former prime minister, but later he backtracked on his position.

Dr Asad Majeed was transferred to Brussels as ambassador to Belgium and European Union. He stayed there for few weeks and made foreign secretary last month by the present government. Since then, Dr Asad had to face complexities on account of his role in last days of his stay in Washington. Sources said the government would announce change of the foreign secretary before promulgation of schedule of general election by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Consultations for bringing new foreign secretary had been completed. Dr Syrus Qazi is an outstanding diplomat, who has vast experience of diplomacy in all departments. He is holding multiple charges in the Foreign Office as special secretary. He had served the country as an envoy to various countries including Turkey.

Senior diplomat Amna Baloch has reached Brussels to assume charge as the ambassador to Belgium and European Union, who was an envoy in Malaysia earlier. She was also among the front runners for the slot of the foreign secretary till recent. She replaced Dr Asad Majeed Khan from where he moved to the headquarters Islamabad last year.

Ahsan Raza has been appointed high commissioner for Malaysia. Pakistan’s new high commissioner for the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhry would be relinquishing the charge as an ambassador to Germany the next week and he would be moving to London for assuming new assignment to replace Moazzam Ahmad Khan. He will be leaving London at the end of the month after completing his extended contractual period of service in the British capital. He would retire from the Foreign Service after returning to Islamabad.

Syeda Saqlain currently high commissioner for Kenya is going to take up as an ambassador in Berlin for Germany. In the meanwhile, the government has decided not to change any ambassador or high commissioner in any of the capitals. It was speculated earlier that Pakistan’s ambassador for the US and China were being changed. Sources, however, pointed out that Sardar Masood Khan would continue in Washington while Moinul Haq would stay in Beijing. He would be reaching retirement in October this year.