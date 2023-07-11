ECP secretary’s contract extended for another year

ISLAMABAD: A few months ahead of the keenly-awaited general elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has given a one-year extension in the contract of Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid Khan.

“In continuation of this Commission’s notification No 4 (4) 2017-Estt-I, July 08, 2021 and in exercise of the powers conferred under rules 8 and 11 of the Election Commission (Officers and Servants), Rules 1989 and other all ancillary powers enabling in that behalf, the honourable chief election commissioner has been pleased to extend

the contract period of Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary (BS-22). The Election Commission of Pakistan for further period of one (01) year.w.e.f.09, 07, 2023 to 08, 07, 2024 in the public interest on same terms and conditions, as already offered and accepted,” says a notification issued by the Election Commission.