Attacks on police: LHC dismisses PTI pleas against JIT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed various petitions filed by PTI leaders, challenging the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the Punjab caretaker government to investigate cases of violence including attacks on police teams outside the Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In its judgment, a three-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, said: “The impugned order is unexceptionable. The government is competent to form the JIT in the cases mentioned therein. These petitions are dismissed.” The court ruled that it was still to be determined whether there was any “design” or “purpose” behind the incidents that occurred between Feb 22 and March 19, which might constitute terrorism under Section 6 of the ATA. The court observed that the investigation in the cases was at the initial stage or was yet to begin.

The judgment said: “The petitioners want us to suspend the formation of the JIT and its functioning until proper rules are framed. We are not inclined to do so.” However, the bench directed the federal government to make rules within two months. The bench said the violence damaged public and private property, injured many police personnel and killed at least one person. It said PTI workers allegedly threw petrol bombs at police as they attempted to execute non-bailable warrants issued by an Islamabad sessions court against Imran Khan.

The court ruled that a thorough probe into the incidents was essential to bring miscreants to justice. It said the caretaker cabinet rightly constituted the JIT to broaden the investigation scope and make it transparent, fair, and credible. The court said: “The petitioners have failed to demonstrate that the impugned order is mala fide. The court should only intervene when it is found that the government action is mala fide or that there is a colourable exercise of authority.”

The petitioners Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Fawad Chaudhry submitted that police registered politically-motivated cases against PTI leaders and constituted an illegal JIT for investigations. They said police unlawfully inserted provisions of anti-terrorism law in the cases and asked the court to set aside the notification of the formation of the JIT and also the call-up notices issued to them and other PTI leaders.

The Home Department had formed the six-member JIT with SSP Imran Kishwar as convener. Other members included SP Aftab Phularwan and one each representative from three intelligence agencies.