Contempt plea filed against two senior SC judges

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against two senior judges for not hearing pleas challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

Advocate Muhammad Shahid Rana filed the petition under Article 204(2) of the Constitution, read with sections 2(b), (c), 3, 5, 6(c), 7, 11, and 12 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The petitioner named Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and the state as respondents.

The petitioner requested the apex court to take legal action against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood for refusing to sit on the bench hearing the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The lawyer argued that as judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa and Justice Masood are obligated to perform judicial and administrative duties entrusted to them by the chief justice of Pakistan within the framework of the Constitution.

The petitioner further submitted that the parliament, in a joint sitting, had passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 on April 10, 2023. Although the bill was sent to the president for assent, it was challenged in this court through various constitutional petitions.

According to the petitioner, on April 13, the bench stayed the operation of the said Act and ordered that it should not have any effect or be acted upon until further orders.

He said that although the president did not give assent to the Act, it became law by the lapse of the constitutional period, making the petitioner the first person to challenge it through a constitutional petition titled “Muhammad Shahid Rana Advocate v. Federation of Pakistan”.

However, the hearing of the constitutional petitions, including the petitioner’s case, was adjourned on June 8, 2023, but the order is still in effect.

The petitioner argued that the respondents, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, on June 22, 2023, in constitutional petitions related to the trial of civilians in military courts, had refused to abide by the order. The petitioner claimed that their refusal to comply with the order amounts to contempt of court.

He contended that the respondents should be punished for their contemptuous behaviour, as the order is still in effect and their refusal to abide by it is a clear violation of this court.

Furthermore, the petitioner highlighted the concerns about the existing judicial system in Pakistan on national and international levels, saying that the wording used by the respondents on June 22, 2023, which was telecasted, printed in the media, and circulated worldwide, is sufficient evidence to proceed with the contempt petition.

The petitioner also argued that contempt is a crime against the state, and contemnors should not be allowed to undermine the peace of the country.

He submitted that even without considering the order, the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 is in violation of Article 239 of the Constitution.

The petitioner requested the apex court summon the respondent judges, who refused to sit on the bench on June 22, 2023, and take appropriate action against them in accordance with the law.

On June 22, the nine-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. Justice Isa had expressed reservations about the bench and said that he would not recuse himself from the proceedings but could not sit on the bench until the judgment on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 is announced. Justice Masood endorsed Justice Isa’s view. Later that day, the chief justice resumed the hearing with a trimmed seven-member bench.