Ramesh sees religious tourism as source of prosperity in country

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Monday said the promotion of religious tourism would play a key role in making a roadmap for prosperity and development of the country.

Flanked by a delegation of Buddhist monks from Vietnam here, he said the incumbent government was serious about promoting and projecting the country’s tourism to highlight the soft image of the country.

He said that Pakistan was fully safe for tourists and offered the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Gandhara civilisation.

He said the promotion of religious tourism would lead to enhanced commercial activities and bring in foreign exchange. Dr Ramesh said the symposium would also help promote the soft image of the country and provide connectivity with the world.

A three-day international Gandhara symposium would commence in Islamabad on July 11 to showcase the treasure trove Gandhara civilisation and Buddhist heritage in Pakistan, he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the inaugural session of the symposium.

The Buddhist monks from Vietnam lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government for facilitating Buddhist people and followers of other faiths to explore the Gandhara civilisation and sites of Buddhism in Pakistan. They said there would be more travellers in future to visit the cultural heritage of Pakistan. They urged the media to play its role in promoting the Gandhara civilisation and Pakistan’s potential for religious tourism.

The delegation also took a round of the Islamabad museum and showed keen interest in Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage.

A number of Buddhist monks from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, South Korea and Sri Lanka would attend the symposium. The title of the event is ‘Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara civilisation and Buddhist heritage in Pakistan’.