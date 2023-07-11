NAB set to arrest Buzdar under amended law

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in cases under inquiry, accusing him and his family members of illegally exporting wheat, accumulating assets worth over Rs9 billion and making appointments to government departments after taking bribes.
According to sources, NAB officials are of the view that after the enforcement of amended NAB laws, Buzdar could be arrested during the investigations. The Lahore NAB has requested the chairman to issue a warrant for taking the ex-CM into custody.
Buzdar had already obtained bail from the courts in the cases filed against him on charges of making money through appointments for huge sums.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi will be country’s new foreign secretary to replace...
ISLAMABAD: A few months ahead of the keenly-awaited general elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan...
KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has been recognised as the Most Innovative Digital...
ISLAMABAD: No decision has been taken as yet whether or not Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act by a military...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed various petitions filed by PTI leaders, challenging the formation of...
ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings...