NAB set to arrest Buzdar under amended law

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in cases under inquiry, accusing him and his family members of illegally exporting wheat, accumulating assets worth over Rs9 billion and making appointments to government departments after taking bribes.

According to sources, NAB officials are of the view that after the enforcement of amended NAB laws, Buzdar could be arrested during the investigations. The Lahore NAB has requested the chairman to issue a warrant for taking the ex-CM into custody.

Buzdar had already obtained bail from the courts in the cases filed against him on charges of making money through appointments for huge sums.