ATC extends Imran’s bail till 19th

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19 next.
The PTI chairman appeared before the court for the hearing of the cases. Two cases were registered against him at Khanna police station and one at Bhara Kahu police station.
Lawyer Salman Safdar told the court that cases against the PTI chairman had been registered on the charge of setting tyres on fire.
“There is a repetition of the same statements in three cases. This unusual appearance before the court is on the charge of setting tyres on fire,” he said.
ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the arguments of the PTI chairman’s lawyer and emphasised transparent investigations into the cases. He then extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19 next.
