ECP to ask Punjab to amend law for LG polls without EVMs, i-voting

Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is waiting for amendments to the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022, to enable it to conduct local elections in the province without the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting.

The commission has decided to once again ask the provincial government to remove the provisions that mandate the use of EVMs and i-voting.

A meeting of the election commission was held at its Secretariat in Islamabad on Monday, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting was attended by members of the commission, special secretary, and other senior officers.

During a briefing on the conduct of local body elections in Punjab, the ECP was informed that the registration process for electoral groups will be completed on July 17 and that the commission has made all the necessary poll arrangements.

However, it was revealed in the meeting that according to Section 47(1) of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, local government elections are supposed to be held using EVMs, and voters are also expected to have the option of i-voting.

The commission has repeatedly written to the provincial government expressing the impossibility of using EVMs in local elections and the unfeasibility of providing i-voting facilities.

Despite sending several letters to the Punjab chief secretary and the local government departments concerned, the necessary actions have not been taken yet. The commission needs to procure approximately 205,000 EVMs for local government (LG) elections due to the large population of the province. This requirement involves significant financial resources, expertise, and related machinery, which, among other challenges, would further delay the grassroots elections.

The chief election commissioner had previously criticised the Punjab government’s actions as a tactic to intentionally prolong the already delayed elections.

So far, the Punjab government has made the required amendments to Rule 35(4) of the local government, and the voting procedure has also been provided for under the Elections Act 2017.

However, the meeting highlighted the necessity of amending the Local Government Act to ensure there is no conflict with the Act and rules. In light of this, the ECP has instructed its office to promptly write to the Punjab government, urging it to make the necessary amendments to the Local Government Act 2022 and rules in accordance with the amendments made by the federal government to Sections 103 and 94 of the Elections Act 2017, which relate to EVMs and i-voting. The objective is to ensure that elections can be held without delay in the province.

The forum was also informed that the commission is prepared to conduct local body elections in the federal capital. However, it was explained that the Ministry of Interior has not yet issued a notification specifying the number of reserved seats in Islamabad or established rules regarding election expenditure limits for candidates. The chief election commissioner has directed the office to send another letter to the Ministry of Interior, seeking the issuance of the notification and the formulation of new rules by July 12.

The ECP was briefed that, in compliance with the order of the Islamabad High Court, the commission is fully prepared to hold and schedule the local body elections in the federal capital. However, during the meeting on June 22, 2023, when the representatives of the Ministry of Interior requested notification of the number of reserved seats and rules for limiting election expenditure for candidates, the ECP instructed them to provide these documents. However, no response has been received from the Ministry of Interior yet. As a result, the commission has ordered another letter to be written to the ministry, requesting the notification of the number of reserved seats and the rules for limiting election expenditure for candidates to be provided to the ECP. This will enable the commission to issue the schedule for the local body elections in the federal capital.