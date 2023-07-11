PM tasked to mollify Fazl upset over Dubai huddle

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman called on Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on March 30, 2023. APP

ISLAMABAD/ LONDON: PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif has invited PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Dubai to remove his reservations about his meetings with politicians.

Nawaz will leave for Dubai from Saudi Arabia instead of London. He will take Fazl into confidence with reference to his recent meetings in Dubai.

Sources claim PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has convinced Nawaz Sharif in connection with holding elections on time.

Meanwhile, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday tasked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to woo Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) xhief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the Dubai meetings held between the PML-N and PPP leadership.

Sources divulged that Rehman, accompanied by Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, reached PM House to meet PM Shehbaz. Rehman and PM Shehbaz spoke about the political climate in the country during their meeting Monday, reported local media. The premier apprised Fazlur Rehman of the ruling alliance’s election strategy. The premier apprised Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the decisions made in Dubai.

Following the meeting, PM Shehbaz told PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif about his meeting with Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri had told the reporters that whole PDM did not know anything about Dubai meeting and it was not only JUI-F who were ignorant.

He also said that it was their right to raise their concerns regarding the matter, as JUI-F believes it will cause them political damage if the tenure of assemblies is extended.

Aslam Ghauri added that it was Asif Ali Zardari’s idea to remove Imran Khan by no-confidence motion, as they wanted to show street power and wanted elections. He said that it would be disclosed soon that which powers were behind this idea to remove by no-confidence. He said that JUI was in favour of holding elections soon after removal of PTI government. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman also confirmed PM Shehbaz’s statement regarding dissolution of assemblies at the end of their tenure.

Meanwhile, in a bid to prepare for the anticipated general election which is likely to be held in October, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed his party’s stalwarts to accelerate their poll drive.

According to media reports, Sharif recently made telephonic contacts with key party members urging them to ramp up their election campaign efforts as the ruling party indicated plans to dissolve the assembly in August possibly on August 11 or 12.

During these contacts it was decided that the PMLN would introduce fresh faces to invigorate the party’s image and strengthen its chances in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile the process of ticket distribution is expected to be completed by August or September enabling the party to field its candidates in a timely manner.

Simultaneously deliberations are underway to determine the final date for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Currently residing in Saudi Arabia Sharif has been engaging in meetings with influential leaders and consulting his legal team to strategise his comeback