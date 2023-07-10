Inflation makes common man’s life miserable: Aleem

LAHORE: President Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has said the problems of the common man have increased manifold and up to a terrible extent due to the inflation rate reaching the highest level in the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that apparently present government also seemed helpless like PTI’s government and prices of 24 basic necessities have increased by 42pc which has become beyond the reach of the common man.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour, sugar, cooking oil, pulses and Gur have also become expensive while the common citizen didn’t seem satisfied at all in the present circumstances. He said delay in the contract with the IMF has led to an increase in the problems, inflation continues even after Eid and 28pc increase in prices was ultimately dangerous.

The president IPP said that the poor class has fallen in big trouble during the last one and half year as they have already been destructed by PTI’s rule. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that there was no writ of the government anywhere and presently the country was facing major crises on the economic front, which needs to be resolved as early as possible because if it was not done, the country will not be able to progress.

Aleem said that the statistics of the federal government were enough to unfold the real performance of the government and people were completely dissatisfied because their miseries have been increased instead of providing them relief.

He said the continuous increase in the prices of LPG and electricity was further increasing the overall inflation due to which the wheel of the industry has stopped. Abdul Aleem Khan said that timely and fair elections are the only solution to the current problems which should be ensured at all costs.