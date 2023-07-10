4 alleged terrorists held, weapons seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists, including a notorious commander, during a raid on a hideout of a proscribed militant organization in the mountainous areas of the district on Sunday.
District Police Officer Hangu Asif Bahadur Khan said that terrorists were allegedly involved in various crimes of heinous nature, including kidnapping for ransom, target-killing and others.
He said that the police had also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including four kilogram explosives, four hand grenades, four rockets, one RPG7 launcher and others.
The official added that the police had also recovered Afghan-registered SIM cards, which indicated that the accused had potential cross-border connections.
Initial investigations have revealed that the arrested terrorists belonged to the groups led by Commander Hafiz Daulat Khan and Mumtaz Ummati, who were notorious for their terrorist activities in central Kurram and Hangu districts.
There is no value of talent in our country. Pakistan is one of the nations which have been blessed with quality IQ,...
LAHORE: President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said the problems of the common man have increased...
KARACHI: Karachi is in the grip of cholera due to supply of sewage-mixed water in all seven districts of the city...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that his party was committed to making the country...
LAHORE: A sharp rise in the prices of vegetables, almost 100 percent, was recorded during the last week while the...
BARA: Local religious scholars and elders have banned music and dance performance by transgender persons at weddings...