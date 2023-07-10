Seminar on wild olive grafting held in Shakai

WANA: A seminar on Wild Olive Grafting Campaign was held at a school in Shikai area of Lower South Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Wana Welfare Association (Wawa) organised the event, in which the participants discussed wild olive grafting and the utility of olives. Various political and social figures of Wana participated in the seminar.

On the occasion, the Wawa team shared their experiences with the area residents and students regarding the methods of grafting wild olives and educated the locals about the grafting of wild olives, and also distributed grafting kits to the local people.

WAWA office-bearer Akbar Khan Wazir said that if people of Waziristan grafted wild olives, many would get employment. According to a report, more than 500,000 wild olive plants are found in various areas of Lower South Waziristan and thousands of people will get employment opportunities with annual income of billions of rupees by grafting.

The event organisers said that Wawa was preparing teams at various locations for wild olive grafting and would also conduct a comprehensive campaign at the local level to educate people on wild olive grafting practices.