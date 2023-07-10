May 9 violence Sherpao wants speedy trial of Imran

NOWSHERA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday called for taking to justice Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and all others masterminds, perpetrators and facilitators of the May violent acts.

“They should be tried and punished as early as possible. The situation in the country will not improve unless these elements are punished,” he asserted.

The QWP chief was talking to the media after offering fateh for the departed soul of the Pakistan People’s Party leader, Liaqat Shabab, at the family residence.

Aftab Sherpao said it had already got too late. “Imran Khan should be tried by the courts. Any delay in this regard will not be in the interest of the country,” he added.

He said the situation in the country has been disturbed since 2014 when Imran Khan had marched on the federal capital and reached the D Chowk and attacked the Parliament and the state-run television. “No action was taken against him then”, he lamented.

The QWP chairman alleged that Imran Khan was receiving preferential treatment by the courts. “He moves from one court to the other to get the hearing into the cases instituted against him delayed,” he said.

Aftab Sherpa blamed Imran Khan for the financial problems the country was faced with these days. “The economic situation would have been different had the PTI government not violated the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund,” added.

When asked about the general elections, Aftab Sherpao said the constitution was very clear on that. The polls should be held 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies.“I am sure general elections would be held in time, possibly in November this year,” he said while sounding optimistic.