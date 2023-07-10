Talent Scholarship Test arranged

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Model Degree Colleges (PPMDC) on Sunday conducted the Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test.

A press release said the test was arranged at the PMDC on Dilzak Road for boys and girls colleges in Peshawar and PMDC boys and girls colleges at Mohabtabad Railway crossingin Mardan.

A significant number of matriculated students from both government and private schools across the province turned up at the test.

The Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test aims to recognize and reward the academic achievements and abilities of deserving students. The next Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test will take place on next Sunday (July 16) at Peshawar Model Degree Colleges in Peshawar and Mardan.