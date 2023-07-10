Rally staged to denounce desecration of holy Quran in Sweden

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Bachao Tehreek, a local rights body, held a protest demonstration in Bannu city on Sunday to denounce the recent desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

People from various walks of life including traders, religious scholars and activists of religious and political parties and members of Wazir Qaumi Ittehad participated in the event.

Earlier, a rally led by Pir Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah was taken out from Allah Chowk and it converged near Paratee Gate after passing through different bazaars.

The participants carried banners and national flags and raised slogans against the Swedish government.

They also burnt the Swedish flag and demanded a boycott of their products. Speaking at the gathering, Pir Abbas, JUI(S) central general secretary Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Mufti Islam Noor, Maulana Ahmadullah Haqqani, Maulana Fida Ahmad Shah, Dr Abdul Rauf Quraishi, Farmanullah Meerakhel, Maulana Tayyab Shah Bukhari, Farhat Ali Shah, Haji Jahanzeb and Maulana Tahir Mir said that the act of burning the holy book of Muslims by evil minds was offensive and intolerable.