Police officer injured in Mardan attack

MARDAN: A police officer was injured in an attack by a suspected militant in the limits of Katlang police station late Saturday night, official sources said.
The police sources said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Katlang, Farooq Zaman, was on routine patrol.
Suspected militants opened fire on his vehicle near the Ghundo police post. The DSP was injured in the attack while the constable accompanying him remained unhurt.
The injured SDPO was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex where his condition was stated to be stable. The police rushed to the site soon after the incident. The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched. However, no arrest was made till the filing of this report.
The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against unidentified attackers under Sections 324, 353,15AA and 7ATA and launched investigations.
During the current year, two DSPs along with six other cops were martyred when they were ambushed by terrorists in Peshawar and Lakki Marwat in the last few months.
Three other DSPs were martyred along with around 100 cops in a suicide attack on the police headquarters in Peshawar in first month of the current year.
