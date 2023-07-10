Census yet to be initiated in Kohistan as locals refuse to share details

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics couldn’t initiate the Population and Houses Census in Kohistan districts as the residents have refused to share their details with enumerators.

“Pakistan Bureau of Statistics didn’t accept population and houses data collected in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas under the country’s first digital census because of the wide-scale discrepancies in it, and had fixed fresh schedule, but we couldn’t initiate the process because of opposition by locals,” Upper Kohistan’s Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah told reporters on Sunday.

He said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had rejected population and houses’ data compiled by enumerators during the first digital census initiated in the country from April 4 to April 31 after detecting discrepancies, which enhanced their population manifolds during the verification process. The deputy commissioner said the Bureau had notified a fresh schedule of the census in those districts from July 8 to July 25.

Irfanullah said that during the counter checks carried out by the Bureau, a total of 173 bloks - 74 in Upper Kohistan - 76 in Lower Kohistan and 23 in Kolai-Palas had found gross violations and duplication of data overwhelmingly. The official said that all three districts were now divided into a total of 1664 blocks for the fresh Population and Houses Census as Upper Kohistan was divided into as many as 613 blocks, Lower Kohistan into 456 and Kolai-Palas into 595 blocks.

He said that such wide-scale duplications were also detected in the previous Census carried out by the Bureau in 2017 where the country’s population had increased by a ratio of 57 per cent, KP’s by 72 percent and Kohistan’s population increased with a ratio of 564 per cent.

Meanwhile, a grand jirga attended among others by elders, clerics and local government representatives of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas in the Pattan area unanimously refused to share their households’ population and other details with enumerators, if they moved to their thresholds.

“We don’t accept fresh Census at any cost, except at blocs fall into the snowbound areas as the entire enumerating process couldn’t be initiated there earlier as the local population had migrated elsewhere in lower parts of the country to escape harsh winter,” said Maulana Dildar, a former MPA said.

The jirga was also attended by chairmen of Kolai Fazl Wahab, Batara Kolai Mohammad Iqbal, Bankud Ranowali Mohammad Sofee and Palas Mufti Akram tehsils.