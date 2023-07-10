ANP slams ex-spymasters for imposing PTI on masses

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party ( ANP) central senior vice- president Amir Haider Khan Hoti has said that former spymasters are equally responsible for stealing the mandate of masses and imposing Imran Khan’ party on Khyber Pakhtunkha for 10 years.

Addressing a public gathering here at Namak Mandi on Sunday the ANP leader said that all those former army generals, judges and elements within the civil and military establishment should be made accountable for playing with the public votes and mandates for bringing into power one of their puppets in the shape of Imran Khan.

The ANP Peshawar chapter had organized the gathering in connection with the death anniversary of Haroon Bashir Bilour who was killed along other party workers in a suicide blast during election campaign on July 10, 2018.

Hoti said that the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received huge and heavy loans during the past 10 years but there were no mega projects and the province was still facing financial crisis.

“Our province and people have suffered from mutiple experiences of those who deprived the real forces and representatives of the Pakhtuns of right to serve the massess,” he said and added that the ANP would no more allow those elements to play with the fate of the local people.

The ANP leader also criticized leaders of the PTI who had instigated the party workers to attack and ransack the public properties and army installations on May 09 but were now hiding for fear arrest.

Hoti said the ANP would continue efforts for permanent peace, stability and prosperity on the soil of the Pakhtuns.

He said his party was fully prepared for the upcoming general elections’ and if returned to power, would provide free of cost education at university and college levels.

Senior ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, widow of Haroon Bilour and other ANP leaders also addressed on the occasion.