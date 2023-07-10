PTI ex-MPA’s son held at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the former Punjab assembly members ‘ son who was allegedly fleeing to Afghanistan via the Torkham border, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Director of FIA at Torkham Yasar Arafat said Abdul Basit Chaudhri was stopped from entering Afghanistan via the Torkham border. He said the arrested person’s name was on the Exit Control List.

He said the arrested man was the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former member of Punjab Assembly Amjad Chaudhry hailing from Rawalpindi. He was shifted to jail from Torkham border point.

It was believed he was allegedly involved in May 9 violent incidents and had been nominated in a number of cases registered at different police stations in Punjab.

The police have arrested a number of PTI leaders and workers in Landikotal,Bara and Jamrud tehsils of Khyber district in the past few weeks.