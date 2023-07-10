Explosives, heavy arms seized in Bajaur

KHAR: The police claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms, explosives and ammunition from a hideout in Chargo area in Salarzai tehsil on Sunday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the police along with personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit and security forces raided the Chargo area in Salarzai tehsil and recovered weapons and explosives.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan said that weapons included rocket launchers, mortar shells, hand-grenades, guns, pistols, daggers, HMG magazines and others, which were meant to be used in subversive activities in the district.

However, he said that the police timely action foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists and saved the area from deaths and destruction.