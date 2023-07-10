Farmers suffer as water supply gets suspended in Baizai channel

PESHAWAR: Thousands of farmers, depending on the Baizai irrigation water channel, have again started suffering since water supply from the water channel has been suspended at a time when their standing crops desperately need water.

“I don’t know what type of people are sitting in the Irrigation Department. They don’t even have a sense that if water is not supplied to the standing crops once a week in summer, it causes heavy losses to the farmers,” said a progressive grower, Imtiaz Ali Khan.

According to the farmers, water supply from the water channel had suddenly stopped two weeks ago, for reasons best known to the officials of the department concerned.

According to the farmers, water supply has been suspended at a time when they need it on a regular basis. They complained that it was not the first time water supply from the Baizai irrigation canal had been suspended, saying whenever the farmers required water to their crops, it was halted.

The farmers said they had got tired of getting attention from the government and particularly the high-ups of the irrigation department to the pressing issues of the Baizai irrigation project.

Baizai Irrigation Channel Project, completed at a cost of Rs3.5 billion in 2011, is meant to irrigate 25,000 acres of barren land in Malakand and Mardan districts of the province.

The project, which includes a 39km long main canal along with three douches of 1626 meters length, starts from Wartair Dobandi in the Malakand district and ends up at Matta village of Katlang tehsil in Mardan district.

The suspension of water supply is seriously affecting the standing crops of sugarcane, maize, orchards and vegetables in its command area.

Also, the channel has been experiencing such repeated closures, resulting in reduced crop yields/farm income of the poor growers who spend huge amounts as input costs.

The locals said that the over a century old Machai Branch of the Upper Swat Canal in the same area has rarely experienced closures.

In view of the above, it is high time to give attention to the repeated closure issues of the channel and ensure uninterrupted water supply so as to save the poor farmers from colossal financial losses by permanently rectifying the defects and operational issues of the channel.

When reached, Caretaker Minister of Irrigation Fazle Elahi Khan said that he would convene a meeting of the department’s officials to find an amicable solution to the problems being faced by the farmers.