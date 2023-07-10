 
Cameraman found dead

By Bureau report
July 10, 2023

PESHAWAR: A TV cameraman was found murdered inside his house in Gulbarg on Sunday. Police said one Wajid Hussain, cameraman with a local TV channel, was found dead inside his house in Al Noor Street in Gulbarg.