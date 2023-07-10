Compensation cheques given to landslide victims

BISHAM: Compensation cheques were distributed among the affected families of the Martung landslide on Sunday.
Member National Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee on Works and Services Dr Ibadullah gave away Rs1 million cheques each to eight victims.
At least eight children had been killed and one was injured when a heavy mass of earth fell on them while playing cricket in Kuz Killay of the Martung tehsil in the Shangla district a few days ago. Talking to victims, Dr Ibadullah said that they stood with the victim families in this testing times.
There is no value of talent in our country. Pakistan is one of the nations which have been blessed with quality IQ,...
LAHORE: President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said the problems of the common man have increased...
KARACHI: Karachi is in the grip of cholera due to supply of sewage-mixed water in all seven districts of the city...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that his party was committed to making the country...
LAHORE: A sharp rise in the prices of vegetables, almost 100 percent, was recorded during the last week while the...
HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists, including a notorious commander, during a raid on...