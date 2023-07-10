Compensation cheques given to landslide victims

BISHAM: Compensation cheques were distributed among the affected families of the Martung landslide on Sunday.

Member National Assembly and Chairman Standing Committee on Works and Services Dr Ibadullah gave away Rs1 million cheques each to eight victims.

At least eight children had been killed and one was injured when a heavy mass of earth fell on them while playing cricket in Kuz Killay of the Martung tehsil in the Shangla district a few days ago. Talking to victims, Dr Ibadullah said that they stood with the victim families in this testing times.