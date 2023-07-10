Government lacks interest in targets set under TBTTP

Islamabad:As many as 1.81 billion trees have so far been planted on land measuring 1.62 million acres at 9,500 plantation sites under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP).

According to the details, the climate change ministry has changed its priorities and it is now more focused on the conservation of nature. It believes that only planting trees cannot serve the purpose of dealing with the issue of climate change. An official has said "It is not our priority to meet the target of planting 3.29 billion trees by December this year because this programme has so far failed to achieve the desired results. There should be a comprehensive strategy instead of only planting trees without taking care of their survival rate."

The ambitious project that was also supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) set out to plant 3.29 billion trees by 2023. Launched in 2019, the project has just achieved over half of the target. The overall objective of the project was to revive forest and wildlife resources in Pakistan; to improve the overall conservation of the existing protected areas; and to encourage eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation.

The record showed that the Sindh province performed well among the federating units as the highest number of saplings were planted there in the last few years. Apart from TBTTP, the Sindh government has planted more than 2 billion mangroves in different coastal areas of Sindh in the last ten years. Some 300 volunteers also set a record for planting 541,176 young mangrove trees in one day.

The official said, “Plantation of trees is now part of our comprehensive strategy. We have also prepared a plan for a monsoon tree plantation campaign under which some 550 million trees will be planted across the country.”