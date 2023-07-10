34 litre liquor seized, 7 suppliers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested 07 liquor suppliers and recovered 34 litres and 02 bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police seized 10 litres of liquor from Adil Khan and 05 litres of liquor from Yasir and the same quantity of liquor from Shiraz. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Umar and recovered 05 litre of liquor from his possession.
Meanwhile, Kahuta police recovered 05 litres of liquor from Ismail. Following the operation, Kalar Syedan police recovered 04 litres of liquor from Imran. Rawat police recovered 02 bottles of liquor from Hamza Aziz.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started an investigation. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams crackdown will be continued against drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.
