Land mafia selling govt land in suburbs of Islamabad

Islamabad: An Intelligence agency has indicated in its report that the land acquired for villages in the suburbs of Islamabad has illegally been sold out on stamp papers by the land-grabbing mafias with the connivance of Capital Development Authority (CDA), District Administration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant offices, sources placed at pertinent places told ‘The News’.

The Capital Development Authority acquired the land of Noorpur Shahan, Malpur, Lakhwal, Jaba Teli, and other villages in the suburbs of Islamabad many years ago, while the local population is still living there. These residents are occupying land worth crores of rupees with the connivance of CDA employees. Worryingly, land occupiers are now taking advantage of this situation and are selling their land on ordinary stamp paper. Government Institutions CDA, FIA, WAPDA, and Sui Gas are facilitating this heinous act.

The concerned law enforcement agencies, seem to be in deep slumber and are unable to fulfil their responsibility to stop such heinous acts. Along with this, the attention-grabbing thing is why the Capital Development Authority did not make a project after acquiring the land a long time ago, and despite acquiring the land, concerned authorities of the CDA are providing an opportunity to the land mafia to occupy the land.