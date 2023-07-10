‘Prisoners of cars’ on city roads

Islamabad:Modern cars have brought a new subjugation of man. They have stirred up jealousy and competitiveness. Rawalpindi is not overflowing with unusual methods of transport to go to shopping malls, offices, and so on. City leaders do not believe in improving public transport.

“I dislike public transport. I hate paying for it, waiting for it, looking out of its windows at dirty, car-choked streets. The city transportation system is not bad enough it is getting worse. This system exists in a state of permanent expansion,” says Asad Ali. “It builds a rich world greedy for status lifestyles and limitless raw materials, and then offers itself as an index of the degree of development of the poor world,” adds Asad. “In the past without much traffic, Rawalpindi was quite thriving. I remember that in the sixties and early seventies, I never saw numerous vehicles at the traffic signals. Vast strips of public land were an exciting and pleasant place to be. Shady points of the city were the public forums, full of trees and gurgling with natural fountains,” says Soulat Abbas.

“The broad highways that have now sliced the city into fragments were genuine thoroughfares, linking people rather than dispersing them. There existed fewer roads and we had streets to walk. People were in daily contact with one another,” says Zamir Haider. “All journeys were pleasing. All movement was joyriding. It is amazing that we spend so much time cleaning and polishing cars that make everything else in sight a filthy stinking mess. Vehicles are a nuisance. Without them, we could have trees everywhere. Where do you think oxygen comes from anyway? Out of the exhaust pipe,” taunts Tahir Hussain.