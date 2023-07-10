Pindiites dream of a city to enjoy and relax

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi is experiencing intense urbanization, signalled by increasing vehicle numbers. The number of cars should not define the city. The city should have more footpaths and safe and secure walking spaces that should be environment-friendly. In order to give the city a smart look all these features are indispensable.

“There is a need for streets with walking space. Streets with walking space increase the commercial potential and add to development. The city needs a team of expert planners to review the growth of the city for environment-friendly urbanization. Planning of urbanization should always come with patience and not in a rush,” says Takreem Hussain. “Vehicle numbers in the city have surged by a great percentage over time. Just flyovers are not enough to solve traffic issues. Flyover planning must take into account the specific traffic density of each stretch,” says Saqlain Haider.

“However, the traffic department also needs to be well equipped to manage traffic and ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians,” adds Saqlain. “Vehicle ownership should have effective regulation. I believe, if a single person owns two vehicles, justification should be required for a third. While metros are valuable, the city also needs a smart network of trams and buses for last-mile connectivity,” says Asbar Ali.

“The city authorities must know how important life activities are to the residents. The city should be vibrant both during the day and during the night to make the life of residents clean and enjoyable. In a city when hot, rainy, and cold weather prevails, people should have a relaxing life,” says Hasnain Reza. “Expansion of the road network is necessary. City authorities when planning to extend the city should take into account the residents’ comfort. On Friday when there was a heavy shower in the morning, a doctor’s car was stuck in a flooded street and he could not reach his hospital on time,” says Akhzar Abbas. “When Rawalpindi would ideally reach wonderful city so that people here could enjoy and relax. Those handling the smart city project cannot share the progress here,” says Adeem Hasan. “They do not have a team of expert planners to change completely the outlook of different areas of the city because they fail to take residents into confidence. When you lack their support, it does not give you enough confidence to go ahead with the work,” adds Adeem.

Ibsat Ali says, “City residents label city officials as stubborn. In the past, they allowed check posts.