Monday July 10, 2023
Body found

By Our Correspondent
July 10, 2023

The body of a young man was found near Haji Camp in the limits of Qila Gujjar Singh police on Sunday. The 28-year-old youth was addicted to drugs and died due to drug overdose. The victim was identified as Haider Ali, a resident of Shalimar. The body was handed over to the heirs.