Monday July 10, 2023
Lahore

Woman shot dead

By Our Correspondent
July 10, 2023

A 26-year-old married woman was shot dead near Manawala Main Bazaar Bedian Road, Heir, on Sunday. The victim was identified as Anam Shahzadi, wife of Gul Sher. The second marriage of Gul Sher had resulted into the incident. The body was shifted to the morgue.